NBA star Lauri Markkanen to fulfill military commitment in Finland

NBA star Lauri Markkanen will serve in the Finnish military this offseason.

In Markkanen's home country of Finland, it is mandatory for men to serve in the military by the age of 30. The Utah Jazz forward will turn 26 in May.

"We'll see how it goes, I'm excited," Markkanen said in an interview with ESPN. "We have to do it before we turn 30, but I think that we take pride in just fulfilling that obligation, and obviously it's for your country, so it's all good."

Markkanen has quickly become one of the top players for the Utah Jazz after being traded there in 2022 from the Cleveland Cavaliers. He scored over 200 three-pointers and had more than 100 dunks, becoming the first player to put up those numbers in a season, according to ESPN. Markkanen has averaged 25.6 points and 8.6 rebounds this season.

The Utah Jazz forward said he will report for military duty April 17.