Nearly half of young adults are still living with their parents

Nearly half of parents still financially support their grown children
A survey conducted by savings.com found 45% of parents are giving their adult children an average of $1,400 per month to cover expenses.LEARN MORE
According to a new survey, the main reason for returning home was to save money, with many saying they can't afford to live on their own.
The nest is not getting empty. Nearly half of all young adults are living with their parents, according to a new survey by Harris Poll for Bloomberg.
About 45% of people ages 18 to 29 are living at home, which Bloomberg said is roughly the same level as it was in the 1940s.
But the factors are different now than they were nearly a century ago.
According to the survey, the main reason for returning home was to save money, with many saying they can’t afford to live on their own.
The median national rent now sits at $2,052 per month, according to Rent.com’s most recent data, which is still one of the highest numbers ever recorded.
A survey conducted by savings.com found 45% of parents are giving their adult children an average of $1,400 per month to cover expenses.LEARN MORE
Paying down debt, recovering from emergency costs and losing a job were other reasons young adults surveyed said they were back living with their parents.
The attitude toward young adults living with family members is also changing, according to the survey.
Moving into your own home was often seen as a milestone of adulthood. But most respondents to the survey, 87%, said people shouldn’t be judged for living at home.
Young adults are also embracing their choice, with 40% of reporting feeling happy to be living at home, while 33% said they felt smart for making the choice to live with family, according to the survey.
In multigenerational homes, there are benefits for both older and younger generations.LEARN MORE
With high interest rates and low inventory plaguing most of the country when it comes to real estate, is it better to wait until spring?
High interest rates and higher home prices are not deterring Hispanic buyers as homeownership has grown for eight straight years.
"There are more homeless people in Sacramento than San Francisco,” the lawsuit stated. “Our community is at a breaking point."
The group claims Musk made false statements about the safety of the device after several test monkeys died due to complications.
Poaching is still the greatest threat to all rhino species living in Africa, according to the 2023 State of the Rhino report.
People do not have to share their test results with the federal government, but they can voluntarily do so for public health records.