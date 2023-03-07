New bill would expand authority to address TikTok security threats

White House: No more TikTok on government devices
The Office of Management and Budget said this is a "critical step forward in addressing the risks presented by the app to sensitive government data."LEARN MORE
A new bill would allow the Secretary of Commerce to respond to national security risks that TikTok presents.
A newly proposed bill in Congress would expand the authority of lawmakers to respond to the security threat TikTok and other apps pose.
While previous bills usually left it up to President Joe Biden to decide whether and how to address TikTok, the new bill would allow the Secretary of Commerce to respond to national security risks, with steps up to and including banning the app entirely.
Sen. Mark Warner, chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, called TikTok a national security threat while discussing the new legislation. He says the bill already has a dozen bipartisan sponsors.
Introduction of the bill comes as the New York Times reports the Biden administration wants Congress to give it more authority to address Tiktok's security concerns. The White House has given feedback on Warner's legislation, but it's not yet clear if it will support the new bill.
In the meantime, the government itself is taking stronger steps: The Office of Management and Budget has given federal agencies until late March to scrub TikTok off of government devices entirely.
The Office of Management and Budget said this is a "critical step forward in addressing the risks presented by the app to sensitive government data."LEARN MORE
32-year-old Danielle Miller — who has more than 30K Instagram followers — pleaded guilty to wire fraud and identity theft.By Patrick Semansky / AP
Social media bots have become more sophisticated as tech companies have become better at detecting them.By Gregory Bull / AP
Bluesky is now available in Apple's App Store. However, an invite code is needed to use the app.By Francois Mori / AP
The Oklahoma House's effort to prohibit gender affirming medical care for trans children has prompted protests. A lawmaker has now been censured.By AP
Being on a keto diet could lead to health scares including chest pain, blocked arteries, heart attacks and strokes.By Keith Srakocic / AP
TSA agents report that actor and comedian Mike Epps had a handgun in his backpack at the Indianapolis International Airport.By Robb Cohen/Invision / AP