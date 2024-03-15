New Chick-fil-A won't have cashiers, drive-thru or dining room

McDonald's system outages are reported around the world
The burger giant said the problems were not related to a cybersecurity attack, without giving more details on what caused them.LEARN MORE
The new Manhattan location will be one of two new concepts Chick-fil-A will test out in 2024 featuring mobile ordering.
Chick-fil-A is opening a location that does not have a dining room, drive-thru or cashiers, as the new location opening in Manhattan next week will be for mobile pickups only.
It is Chick-fil-A's first location that only uses mobile ordering. It is one of two concepts the fast food chicken chain is trying. Chick-fil-A is also trying out a drive-thru-only concept in Atlanta. That restaurant will have designated pickup lanes for those using a mobile app.
At the new pickup-only location, customers will place orders on an app, and the restaurant will use GPS tracking to have the order ready when a customer arrives. Chick-fil-A said active status board screens will be designated for delivery or mobile pickup to alert customers when their order is ready.
Chick-fil-A said the new concept is designed for "on-the-go New Yorkers."
The burger giant said the problems were not related to a cybersecurity attack, without giving more details on what caused them.LEARN MORE
The new concept comes as Chick-fil-A grows the use of its mobile app, which the company says is becoming a larger share of its customer base.
“At Chick-fil-A, we are always looking for ways to innovate and enhance the guest experience,” said Nathaniel Cates, senior principal design lead for Chick-fil-A, Inc. “While digital concepts are becoming more prevalent, it’s important that we evolve in a uniquely Chick-fil-A way – meeting the changing needs of our customers without compromising the signature service and care they’ve grown to know and love.”
Chick-fil-A has more than 3,000 locations across the United States and Canada.
The gift comes after Adidas cut ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, over his antisemitic and offensives statements.
Dollar Tree said it will carry products at higher price points, with some items costing as much as $7.
In certain cases, the hackers accessed accounts' stored financial information and purchased subscriptions.
Ready-to-eat chicken salads sold at Kroger locations in 12 states are being recalled because of undeclared allergens.
Border Patrol tells us migrants are picked up as soon as possible, but what happens to them largely depends on what resources are available.
A judge ruled that there was not sufficient evidence to prove that Willis should be removed from the Georgia election interference case.