New COVID-19 variant could evade existing immunity, CDC says

NYC is currently experiencing a new COVID surge as cases rise daily
Americans could soon be able to get a new vaccine and booster.LEARN MORE
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise in the U.S. and officials are monitoring a new variant that has a "large number of mutations."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a preliminary risk assessment on the COVID-19 variant labeled BA.2.86, which was first detected in Denmark and Israel.
The CDC said at least two cases from the new variant have been identified in the U.S.
The CDC said the "large number of mutations in this variant raises concerns of greater escape from existing immunity from vaccines and previous infections compared with other recent variants."
In its initial assessment, the CDC said its too soon to know if the variant is more or less capable of making people severely ill. It is also unclear whether the variant is more or less transmissible.
Americans could soon be able to get a new vaccine and booster.LEARN MORE
The CDC said that based on what it knows about the variant, existing COVID-19 tests and medications seem to be effective against it. The CDC also believes the new COVID-19 shot, which will be rolled out to the U.S. next month, "will be effective at reducing severe disease and hospitalization."
The CDC said that nearly the entire U.S. population has some immunity to COVID-19, either through vaccines, infections or both. The CDC said it is likely that those antibodies will at least provide some level of protection against this new variant.
The new variant comes as there has been an uptick in COVID-19-related hospitalizations throughout the U.S. The CDC reported that hospitalizations associated with the virus increased 21.6% in the week ending Aug. 12, as compared to the prior week.
Moderna, Pfizer, and Novavax plan to release updated vaccines this fall, potentially making them accessible for most ages.
The suspect also falsely claimed to be a board-certified "anti-aging medical doctor" with a degree in immunology and naturopathic medicine.
The new vaccines are aimed at protecting against the XBB variants, which are strains descended from the original Omicron variant.
This is the first season vaccines will be available for all three illnesses.
Amber Heard won't have to face an Australian court anymore.
Eight Republican candidates will take part in the GOP presidential debate Wednesday night.
Giuliani is accused of leading Trump's push for Georgia and other states to disregard the results of the 2020 election.