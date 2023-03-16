New Mexico will offer free feminine hygiene products in school

The New Mexico governor is expected to sign a bill that would require free feminine hygiene products to be offered in school bathrooms.

The state legislature passed the Democrat-sponsored bill this week.

It says sanitary pads and tampons must be available in all women's and gender-neutral bathrooms in every public middle or high school. The products must also be made available in at least one men's bathroom at the school.

Elementary schools must also provide feminine hygiene products in at least one women's, men's and gender-neutral bathroom.

Numerous high school students traveled to Santa Fe to ask lawmakers to support the bill.

According to a report commissioned by the nonprofit group Period and Thinx, 80% of teens say they have either missed class or knew a classmate who missed class because they didn't have access to menstrual products.

Providing free menstrual products in school is not unique to New Mexico. According to the Alliance for Period Supplies, as of 2022, 15 states and Washington, D.C. had passed legislation to ensure students can access free products while in school. Some states that have not mandated free menstrual products in schools reportedly offer grant funding to provide them to students.