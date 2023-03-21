watch live
New Orleans man creates gym for amputees & quadriplegics

Mark Raymond Jr., who broke his neck in diving accident, runs a health club for people living with disabilities in New Orleans.

By Tammy Estwick
March 21, 2023

For amputees and wheelchair-bound people, the world can be a little complicated. Life changed for many of these people in a "split second" after accidents.

Now a New Orleans man is trying to give them a safe space to work on their minds, bodies and souls.

Scripps News' national correspondent Tammy Estwick spoke to Mark Raymond Jr. about his first-of-its-kind gym for disabled people in Louisiana.   