New Orleans man creates gym for amputees & quadriplegics
Mark Raymond Jr., who broke his neck in diving accident, runs a health club for people living with disabilities in New Orleans.
For amputees and wheelchair-bound people, the world can be a little complicated. Life changed for many of these people in a "split second" after accidents.
Now a New Orleans man is trying to give them a safe space to work on their minds, bodies and souls.
Scripps News' national correspondent Tammy Estwick spoke to Mark Raymond Jr. about his first-of-its-kind gym for disabled people in Louisiana.
