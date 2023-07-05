New summer scam targets Amazon Prime and Apple accounts

IRS warns of new tax refund scam
The Internal Revenue Service is warning taxpayers of a new scam being sent by mail asking for personal information.LEARN MORE
The scammer preys on a victim's panicked state.
Have you received an email that looks like it’s from Amazon notifying you of an issue with your account? Don’t click on that link as it may be a scam.
Summit Federal Credit Union reports that one scam that has started to show up more frequently this summer is phishing through scare tactics.
In this scam, a person posing as Amazon, Apple or American Express contacts the victim through email or text message. The scammer tells the person that fraud has occurred on the Prime membership or account. The victim is then instructed to download an app called Quick Support.
The app gives the scammer access to the victim’s device. When the victim logs into the account, the scammer is able to see the screen and get into the account. The scammer then distracts the victim with instructions to write down confirmation numbers, and purchases gift cards while the victim is distracted.
The Internal Revenue Service is warning taxpayers of a new scam being sent by mail asking for personal information.LEARN MORE
How this scam works is that the scammer takes advantage of a victim’s panicked state, and explains how to solve the issue, Summit Federal Union officials said.
“Always be suspicious of anyone with whom you didn’t initiate contact, especially someone who tells you something about your account and requests action from you,” Summit said in a statement. “Scammers are very clever and convincing, and recovering funds lost this way is generally impossible.”
With new concerns about malaria in the U.S., keeping mosquitoes away is more important.
The Internal Revenue Service is warning taxpayers of a new scam being sent by mail asking for personal information.
The Postal Service said the rate increase this month is part of its 10-year plan for achieving financial stability.
Paxton's lawyer has dismissed allegations that he committed multiple crimes in office, calling the inquiry a "sham" that is politically motivated.
Numerous countries, including China and South Korea, have protested against the release of the wastewater.
The FTC says false online reviews are a growing problem. It is creating new rules to help consumers make better decisions.