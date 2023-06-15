New York governor appoints first openly transgender male US judge

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced that it has appointed the first openly transgender male judge in U.S. history.

Seth Marnin was one of 15 appointments made and announced by the New York governor's office. There were 11 appointments and four reappointments made.

Hochul said, "With diverse perspectives and extensive expertise, I'm confident that each appointee will bring honor and integrity to New York State's judiciary."

Marnin currently works as the director of training and education, equal opportunity and affirmative action at Columbia University.

He was the founder and principle of the organization Workplace Strategies, where he advised non-profit organizations on legal issues, the governor's office said.

Who is Aileen Cannon, the judge overseeing Trump's federal case? Concerns over Judge Cannon's impartiality are already hanging over Trump's federal case. LEARN MORE

Gay City News reported that Marnin was one of three out LGBTQ+ judges in the governor's appointment announcement.

Marnin also worked as the deputy director for The Center for HIV Law and Policy, and is part of the New York City Bar Association, among other achievements.

Marnin said in a statement obtained by Gay City News, "It was not so long ago that a trans person becoming a judge was unimaginable. I hope my nomination and service inspires young trans people and that I can serve as a role model."