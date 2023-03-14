Nor'easter prompts state of emergency orders

Several areas are under states of emergency on Tuesday as a powerful snowstorm is expected to unload on the Northeast.

Much of the Northeast from New Jersey to Maine is under a winter storm warning. The National Weather Service said a large portion of the region will have a foot of snow. Parts of Upstate New York and New England could have up to 24-30 inches of snow, the National Weather Service warned.

The agency also said some areas could have winds of up to 55 mph.

The forecast prompted the governors of New Jersey and New York to issue state of emergency orders.

"New Yorkers should prepare now for a multi-day event that will bring up to three feet of snow in certain parts of the Capital Region and Mid-Hudson region," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "State agencies spent the weekend preparing emergency response assets, my team is in constant contact with local officials, and we have activated the National Guard to assist with emergency response. This storm will create hazardous road conditions through Wednesday morning, and I encourage New Yorkers in impacted regions to stay home and avoid any unnecessary travel to allow plow crews to do their job."

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont ordered most of his state’s offices to close Tuesday.

“This is shaping up to be a unique winter storm for our small state in that there will be big differences in snowfall depending on where you are located,” he said. “Some towns may receive a significant total, while others may receive a fraction of that amount or maybe even just rain.”

The snow could also have an impact at airports. According to FlightAware, 62 flights have been delayed Tuesday out of Boston Logan International Airport. LaGuardia Airport has reported 46 delays.