Amid Trump media frenzy, New Yorkers carry on with daily life

Couples are visiting the city clerk's office in Manhattan to get married while a grand jury next door considers an indictment of Donald Trump.
The spectacle surrounding a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump is not preventing some New Yorkers from carrying on with their lives.
Laura Alfisher and her soon-to-be husband Andrew are just one of the couples that visited the city clerk's office in Manhattan to get married.
"It's still real, it's exciting," said Alfisher.
Photographer Broula Cuince greeted the couple at the steps of the office, where he makes a living.
"This is happy," he said. "They're coming for marriage."
The clerk's office is connected to the Louis J. Lefkowitz State Office Building. That's where a state prosecutor's grand jury has become the center of the political world, considering an unprecedented indictment of Trump.
Hoards of camera crews surround the building, hoping to capture a moment in U.S. history.
Despite the media circus, couples are ready to make their own history in a city that is always full of action.
"It just keeps going," Alfisher's mother, Marina, said. "New York doesn't stop."
A New York grand jury investigating alleged hush money payments is expected to reconvene on Wednesday.
