NFL reinstates Jaguars' Calvin Ridley after gambling suspension

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley steps away from football
Ridley says he needs to take some time away from the game to focus on his own mental well-being.
The star wide receiver was suspended for the entire 2022 season for violating the league's gambling policy by placing bets on NFL games.
The National Football League has officially reinstated Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley after serving a one-year suspension for violating the league's gambling policy.
Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Ridley for the entire 2022 season after the league determined he had placed bets on NFL games in 2021 while taking time away from the game to address mental health concerns.
Ridley reportedly placed six bets in 2021 in which the Atlanta Falcons — his former team — was playing in. That's according to undisclosed records reviewed by the gaming industry website SportsHandle.com.
While NFL players can bet on other sporting events, the league's policy states that "all NFL Personnel are prohibited from placing, soliciting, or facilitating any bet, whether directly or indirectly through a third-party, on any NFL game, practice or other event."
The star receiver was traded to the Jaguars after being suspended, meaning he will be eligible to play in his first games with the team this upcoming season.
Oct. 2021 - Ridley steps away from football to focus on mental health
Nov. 2021 - Ridley reportedly places bets on multiple NFL games
March 2022 - Ridley suspended one season for violating NFL gambling policy
Nov. 2022 - Atlanta Falcons trade Ridley to Jacksonville Jaguars
March 2023 - Ridley is reinstated by the NFL
Ridley was one of the top receivers in the league prior to his suspension, hauling in 90 receptions for over 1,300 yards and nine touchdowns during the 2020 season.
His return has been highly anticipated for a team that was knocked out of the divisional round of the playoffs last season by the Kansas City Chiefs — who went on to win the Super Bowl.
