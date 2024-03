NFL report cards: Players rank the best and worst teams to work for

The annual NFL Team Report Cards are out and they're giving some insight into the inner workings of each franchise by shedding light on what the daily experiences are like for players working behind the scenes.

The NFL Players Association surveyed more than 1,700 members and asked them to grade each team based on the inner workings of the organization — things fans are typically blind to. The purpose of the survey is to not only help some players navigate free agency in the offseason, but to also highlight clubs with positive working environments and identify others with room for improvements.

Players were asked to give their opinion on everything from team cafeteria food and locker room environment, to more personal topics like their relationships with owners and head coaches.

Some of the findings may come as a surprise, such as the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Chiefs coming in second-to-last in the rankings or teams like the Vikings, Jaguars, and Giants appearing near the top of the list despite missing the playoffs. But as NFLPA President JC Tretter explains, "This project strives to capture an NFL player’s experience at his job/workplace and has nothing to do with winning, or losing, football games."

Here's where each team ranked:

NFL Team Report Cards 2024

1. Miami Dolphins

Family Treatment: A-

Food / Cafeteria: A

Nutritionist / Dietician: A

Locker Room: A

Training Room: A

Training Staff: A

Weight Room: A+

Strength Coaches: A

Team Travel: A

Head Coach: A

Owner: A+

2. Minnesota Vikings

Family Treatment: A

Food / Cafeteria: B+

Nutritionist / Dietician: A

Locker Room: A

Training Room: A-

Training Staff: B

Weight Room: A

Strength Coaches: A

Team Travel: A-

Head Coach: A+

Owner: A+

3. Green Bay Packers

Family Treatment: C+

Food / Cafeteria: B+

Nutritionist / Dietician: B

Locker Room: B-

Training Room: B

Training Staff: B

Weight Room: A

Strength Coaches: A-

Team Travel: B+

Head Coach: B+

Owner: A

4. Philadelphia Eagles

Family Treatment: C

Food / Cafeteria: A

Nutritionist / Dietician: B

Locker Room: B-

Training Room: B+

Training Staff: A-

Weight Room: A-

Strength Coaches: A-

Team Travel: C

Head Coach: A

Owner: A

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Family Treatment: D-

Food / Cafeteria: B-

Nutritionist / Dietician: B

Locker Room: A-

Training Room: A-

Training Staff: B+

Weight Room: A

Strength Coaches: B+

Team Travel: B

Head Coach: A-

Owner: A

6. San Francisco 49ers

Family Treatment: A-

Food / Cafeteria: A-

Nutritionist / Dietician: B+

Locker Room: B+

Training Room: C

Training Staff: B-

Weight Room: B+

Strength Coaches: B+

Team Travel: C+

Head Coach: A

Owner: A-

7. Houston Texans

Family Treatment: B+

Food / Cafeteria: A-

Nutritionist / Dietician: A-

Locker Room: B

Training Room: B+

Training Staff: B+

Weight Room: B

Strength Coaches: B

Team Travel: B-

Head Coach: A-

Owner: B+

8. New York Giants

Family Treatment: C

Food / Cafeteria: B

Nutritionist / Dietician: C+

Locker Room: C+

Training Room: B

Training Staff: A-

Weight Room: B

Strength Coaches: B+

Team Travel: B+

Head Coach: A-

Owner: B+

9. Las Vegas Raiders

Family Treatment: C+

Food / Cafeteria: B+

Nutritionist / Dietician: A-

Locker Room: A-

Training Room: B+

Training Staff: B

Weight Room: A+

Strength Coaches: A-

Team Travel: C

Head Coach: D

Owner: B+

10. Chicago Bears

Family Treatment: C+

Food / Cafeteria: C

Nutritionist / Dietician: C+

Locker Room: A-

Training Room: B+

Training Staff: B

Weight Room: A

Strength Coaches: B

Team Travel: B

Head Coach: B

Owner: B+

11. Buffalo Bills

Family Treatment: B

Food / Cafeteria: C

Nutritionist / Dietician: D+

Locker Room: B+

Training Room: B+

Training Staff: B

Weight Room: A+

Strength Coaches: A

Team Travel: D

Head Coach: A

Owner: A-

12. Dallas Cowboys

Family Treatment: A-

Food / Cafeteria: B

Nutritionist / Dietician: B

Locker Room: A

Training Room: C-

Training Staff: D+

Weight Room: A

Strength Coaches: B+

Team Travel: C-

Head Coach: A

Owner: B

13. Detroit Lions

Family Treatment: B

Food / Cafeteria: C

Nutritionist / Dietician: C+

Locker Room: B-

Training Room: B

Training Staff: B

Weight Room: B+

Strength Coaches: A-

Team Travel: B

Head Coach: A+

Owner: B-

14. Seattle Seahawks

Family Treatment: C

Food / Cafeteria: B

Nutritionist / Dietician: B+

Locker Room: B

Training Room: C

Training Staff: C+

Weight Room: B

Strength Coaches: A-

Team Travel: C

Head Coach: A

Owner: C+

15. Baltimore Ravens

Family Treatment: B-

Food / Cafeteria: C+

Nutritionist / Dietician: B-

Locker Room: B-

Training Room: C+

Training Staff: B-

Weight Room: B-

Strength Coaches: B

Team Travel: C-

Head Coach: B+

Owner: A

16. Denver Broncos

Family Treatment: D+

Food / Cafeteria: B

Nutritionist / Dietician: B+

Locker Room: D

Training Room: B-

Training Staff: B

Weight Room: B

Strength Coaches: C

Team Travel: B-

Head Coach: A-

Owner: A

17. Carolina Panthers

Family Treatment: B

Food / Cafeteria: B

Nutritionist / Dietician: B+

Locker Room: C+

Training Room: C+

Training Staff: A-

Weight Room: B

Strength Coaches: A

Team Travel: B-

Head Coach: A-

Owner: D

18. Tennessee Titans

Family Treatment: D+

Food / Cafeteria: B

Nutritionist / Dietician: B

Locker Room: C+

Training Room: C+

Training Staff: B

Weight Room: B+

Strength Coaches: B+

Team Travel: F

Head Coach: B+

Owner: B+

19. New Orleans Saints

Family Treatment: D+

Food / Cafeteria: F

Nutritionist / Dietician: B-

Locker Room: B

Training Room: B+

Training Staff: B

Weight Room: B

Strength Coaches: A-

Team Travel: B

Head Coach: B-

Owner: B+

20. Los Angeles Rams

Family Treatment: D

Food / Cafeteria: D

Nutritionist / Dietician: C+

Locker Room: D+

Training Room: C-

Training Staff: B

Weight Room: C-

Strength Coaches: A-

Team Travel: B-

Head Coach: A

Owner: C+

21. New York Jets

Family Treatment: D-

Food / Cafeteria: C-

Nutritionist / Dietician: B+

Locker Room: C-

Training Room: C-

Training Staff: C

Weight Room: B-

Strength Coaches: B-

Team Travel: C

Head Coach: B

Owner: B-

22. Indianapolis Colts

Family Treatment: D

Food / Cafeteria: C

Nutritionist / Dietician: B-

Locker Room: B

Training Room: B-

Training Staff: B-

Weight Room: C

Strength Coaches: C

Team Travel: D

Head Coach: A-

Owner: C

23. Cleveland Browns

Family Treatment: D-

Food / Cafeteria: C+

Nutritionist / Dietician: C+

Locker Room: D+

Training Room: C+

Training Staff: B-

Weight Room: D

Strength Coaches: B+

Team Travel: D

Head Coach: B-

Owner: B

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Family Treatment: F

Food / Cafeteria: C-

Nutritionist / Dietician: B

Locker Room: C-

Training Room: B-

Training Staff: B

Weight Room: B

Strength Coaches: A-

Team Travel: F

Head Coach: B-

Owner: D-

25. Atlanta Falcons

Family Treatment: C

Food / Cafeteria: C

Nutritionist / Dietician: A-

Locker Room: F

Training Room: B-

Training Staff: A-

Weight Room: F

Strength Coaches: F-

Team Travel: C

Head Coach: C+

Owner: A-

26. Cincinnati Bengals

Family Treatment: F-

Food / Cafeteria: F-

Nutritionist / Dietician: F-

Locker Room: D+

Training Room: B+

Training Staff: B+

Weight Room: B+

Strength Coaches: A-

Team Travel: C

Head Coach: A

Owner: C+

27. Arizona Cardinals

Family Treatment: D+

Food / Cafeteria: D

Nutritionist / Dietician: C

Locker Room: F

Training Room: C-

Training Staff: B

Weight Room: C-

Strength Coaches: C+

Team Travel: C+

Head Coach: A-

Owner: F

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

Family Treatment: F-

Food / Cafeteria: B-

Nutritionist / Dietician: D

Locker Room: F

Training Room: D+

Training Staff: C

Weight Room: C

Strength Coaches: B+

Team Travel: D

Head Coach: A

Owner: F

29. New England Patriots

Family Treatment: F-

Food / Cafeteria: B-

Nutritionist / Dietician: B-

Locker Room: C-

Training Room: C

Training Staff: B-

Weight Room: F

Strength Coaches: C-

Team Travel: D

Head Coach: B-

Owner: D+

30. Los Angeles Chargers

Family Treatment: F

Food / Cafeteria: F

Nutritionist / Dietician: B

Locker Room: F

Training Room: D+

Training Staff: C+

Weight Room: D+

Strength Coaches: C+

Team Travel: D-

Head Coach: B

Owner: C+

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Family Treatment: D+

Food / Cafeteria: C-

Nutritionist / Dietician: F

Locker Room: F

Training Room: D

Training Staff: F

Weight Room: C+

Strength Coaches: C+

Team Travel: D

Head Coach: A+

Owner: F-

32. Washington Commanders

Family Treatment: F-

Food / Cafeteria: D+

Nutritionist / Dietician: B-

Locker Room: F-

Training Room: F-

Training Staff: F

Weight Room: C

Strength Coaches: A

Team Travel: F

Head Coach: C

Owner: B