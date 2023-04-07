Now Nike is facing backlash for partnering with transgender influencer

Bud Light's partnership with trans influencer sparks some backlash
First it was Bud Light; now some are calling for a boycott of Nike after the company partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
Nike is the latest company to face pushback following its decision to partner with a transgender influencer.
Dylan Mulvaney posted a paid partnership video on Instagram that features her in Nike leggings and a sports bra.
"They’re so comfortable and buttery soft, perfect for workouts and everyday wear," she said in the video's caption.
Many of Mulvaney's followers expressed support for the influencer. However, there was some noticeable backlash from right-wing commentators.
Caitlyn Jenner, who is also transgender, but has been outspoken about trans women participating in women's sports, condemned the partnership.
"It is a shame to see such an iconic American company go so woke!" Jenner said on Twitter. "We can be inclusive but not at the expense of the mass majority of people, and have some decency while being inclusive. This is an outrage."
Sharron Davies, a former Olympic swimmer for the U.K. and current broadcaster, has called for a boycott of Nike.
"Women are not a parody, caricature or stereotype companies, and those of you disrespectful enough to not understand that will lose customers! We will make our voices heard through our spending power & boycott companies that don’t know what a woman is," she said.
Davies also retweeted numerous users who agreed with her stance.
Scripps News has reached out to Nike for a comment and is waiting to hear back.
Nike is not the only company to face criticism for partnering with Mulvaney. There have also been calls to boycott Bud Light after the influencer partnered with the brand during the NCAA basketball tournament.
Mulvaney has not publicly responded to the criticism.
Republicans have recently targeted transgender rights in state legislatures — from seeking bans on gender-affirming care to preventing transgender individuals from playing on sports teams that align with their gender identity.
