Nikki Haley requests Secret Service protection amid growing threats

Armed man attempting to approach Robert Kennedy Jr. at event arrested
The man, whom police identified as a Hispanic male, was impersonating a U.S. Marshal while heading toward RFK Jr.LEARN MORE
The Secret Service typically protects the president and vice president and their families, but can also be approved for other political figures.
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has requested Secret Service protection after receiving a growing number of threats during her 2024 presidential campaign, according to a report published Monday.
Haley told The Wall Street Journal while campaigning in South Carolina that she had made the request.
“We’ve had multiple issues,” she said. “It’s not going to stop me from doing what I need to do.”
Neither Haley's campaign nor the Secret Service responded to requests for comment.
The man, whom police identified as a Hispanic male, was impersonating a U.S. Marshal while heading toward RFK Jr.LEARN MORE
Both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump receive Secret Service protection. The Secret Service protects the president and vice president as well as their families along with some senior government officials. It is also authorized to provide protection to major party presidential candidates, an authority granted after the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy in 1968.
Haley is the last major challenger to Trump in the Republican primary race. She is focusing on South Carolina's Feb. 24 primary as an opportunity to demonstrate momentum against Trump, though she is also traveling the country to attend fundraisers and is scheduled to appear at a rally in California on Wednesday.
Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump dropped the names of two potential running mates in an interview with Fox News Sunday.
Haley appears to be hanging in the race through the South Carolina primary, but her path to Super Tuesday remains in question.
As the 2024 presidential election nears, the chances of the former president going on trial are slimming.
The historic storm system drenched Los Angeles, leaving 307 mudslides in its path before moving to San Diego County.
The loss of the panel forced pilots of the Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 jet to make a harrowing emergency landing.
Charles Olsen allegedly suffered a severe allergic reaction after the restaurant ignored his request to not put cheese on his burger.