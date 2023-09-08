NM governor declares gun violence a public health emergency

Gun deaths among US children are rising rapidly
A study showed that between 2018 and 2021, the firearm death rate rose 41.5% for children.LEARN MORE
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared the emergency after an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed on his way home from a baseball game this week.
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham took executive action to combat gun violence in the state.
The governor signed an executive order on Thursday to declare gun violence a public health emergency, noting that guns are the leading cause of death of children in the state.
"These gun-related deaths and injuries have resulted in devastating physical and emotional consequences for individuals, families and communities throughout the state," Grisham wrote in the order.
The governor declared the emergency after the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy who was on his way home from a baseball game this week.
Addressing her decision to use the powers of the executive branch, Lujan Grisham was critical of the Department of Justice. She said she has repeatedly reached out to Attorney General Merrick Garland about sending additional federal agents to the state, but her requests have been met with "deafening silence."
The immediate action of the executive order will be freeing up $750,000 for the purpose of reducing gun violence. It also encourages local leaders to request additional emergency funding from the state.
“To my fellow citizens: Get loud. Step up. Demand change: From your neighbors, from your friends, from your communities, from your elected leaders. Enough is enough," Lujan Grisham said.
