No Labels ditches third-party presidential candidate plans

Biden tells Netanyahu: 'Immediate cease-fire is essential'
Biden and Netanyahu spoke by phone days after Israeli airstrikes killed seven food aid workers in Gaza.LEARN MORE
The centrist group said it decided not to run a third-party candidate to oppose top candidates in the 2024 presidential race.
The centrist political group No Labels has confirmed to Scripps News that it will no longer pursue a third-party candidate to run against top candidates for the two major U.S. political parties in the 2024 race for the White House.
"No Labels is ending our effort to put forth a Unity ticket in the 2024 presidential election," the group said in a statement. "No Labels has always said we would only offer our ballot line to a ticket if we could identify candidates with a credible path to winning the White House. No such candidates emerged, so the responsible course of action is for us to stand down."
In March President Joe Biden won enough delegates to presumptively gain a second straight Democratic nomination, and former President Donald Trump moved forward to become the Republican nominee again.
No Labels said, "Like many Americans, we are concerned that the division and strife gripping the country will reach a critical point after this election regardless of who wins. Post-election, No Labels will be prepared to champion and defend the values and interests of America's commonsense majority."
Biden and Netanyahu spoke by phone days after Israeli airstrikes killed seven food aid workers in Gaza.LEARN MORE
No Labels was able to gain ballot access in 21 states and reinvigorated the national conversation around ongoing efforts to find a viable third-party candidate in a political climate where the two major U.S. parties continue to dominate in presidential elections, cycle after cycle.
The group tried for weeks to field presidential candidates and spent months debating the launch of what it called the "unity ticket."
Last year Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman spoke on behalf of the group at a New Hampshire town hall, causing speculation that the group was seriously considering a political ticket.
Joe Cunningham, a former Democratic member of Congress and a No Labels member said, "What do you say to two-thirds of Americans who say they don't want this rematch? They want other options."
Nebraska is one of two states in the U.S. that is not winner-take-all in presidential elections. Former President Donald Trump hopes to change that.
The former president appears eager to meet President Biden on stage despite choosing to skip all of the Republican primary debates.
Oral arguments will be heard soon involving former President Trump's claims that he was immune as a U.S. president.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Swift beau Travis Kelce's music festival will feature performances by Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Diplo, and more.
Kansas police say actor Cole Brings Plenty missed an appointment with his agent and hasn't been seen since Sunday.
Authorities previously said they were looking for two women whose empty car was found on the side of a road in Oklahoma.