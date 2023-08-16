No Surrender: Ukraine’s unsung heroes

No Surrender: Ukraine in 2023
Scripps News hears from the men and women defending their homeland on the front lines of the Ukraine-Russia war.
Scripps News tells stories of everyday Ukrainians doing the extraordinary.
Scripps News’ Jason Bellini spent much of the summer with Ukrainians fighting in the counteroffensive. It has been the most grueling test of their resolve since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.
This latest installment in the "No Surrender" series focuses on the fighters at the tip of the counteroffensive spear. From a "sapper" who removes mines for forward infantry units using his bare hands, to a mortar platoon commander mysteriously named "Witch," Scripps News goes in-depth with Ukrainians who epitomize the extraordinary spirit of everyday people fighting to reclaim their country.
Watch the full special from Scripps News on YouTube.
