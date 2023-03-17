Will this spring be warm? NOAA issues seasonal outlook

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released its seasonal outlook for spring. The outlook, published Thursday, gives an idea of what to expect across the country for the coming three months.

The report indicated that the Gulf Coast and most of the Eastern U.S. is more likely than not to have a warm spring, while some parts of the Rockies and Upper Plains are leaning toward having a cooler-than-average spring.

The outlook predicts that drought concerns to be replaced by concerns over flooding in much of California. Flooding chances will also go up in the Mississippi River valley as NOAA expects above-average rainfall for much of the Great Lakes.

"Approximately 44% of the U.S. is at risk for flooding this spring,” said Ed Clark, director of NOAA’s National Water Center. “California’s historic snowpack, coupled with spring rain, is heightening the potential for spring floods.”

How museums are preparing for climate-related natural disasters For decades, museums nationwide set strict, uniform standards for temperature and humidity. But now, different regions call for different guidelines. LEARN MORE

Meanwhile, drought conditions are expected to continue or worsen for some areas of the Southwest, including New Mexico and Texas.

"Climate change is driving both wet and dry extremes, as illustrated by NOAA’s observations and data that inform this seasonal outlook,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad.

NOAA said the replenishing rains and snowmelt in the Western U.S. will be welcoming as many reservoirs have been at record lows.

NOAA’s full outlook is available on its website.