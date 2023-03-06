Norfolk Southern issues safety plan after East Palestine derailment

Big week ahead as Norfolk Southern CEO will testify before Congress
A Norfolk Southern official is expected to share before lawmakers what they know about the East Palestine derailment.LEARN MORE
Norfolk Southern says its plan is based on the NTSB's report that found the train's bearing temperature reached a critical level.
As Norfolk Southern’s CEO prepares to go before the Senate this week, the company released a six-point safety plan in response to last month’s derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
The plan was based on the National Transportation Safety Board's initial findings, Norfolk Southern said. The company also had to respond to a derailment on Saturday in Springfield, Ohio, which temporarily prompted a “shelter-in-place” order for nearby residents.
"Reading the NTSB report makes it clear that meaningful safety improvements require a comprehensive industry effort that brings together railcar and tank car manufacturers, railcar owners and lessors, and the railroad companies," said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan H. Shaw. "We are eager to help drive that effort and we are not waiting to take action."
The train was carrying many hazardous materials, including vinyl chloride. Two days after the Feb. 3 derailment, state of Ohio officials ordered the town to evacuate as chemicals were burned to prevent an explosion.
The six points of the plan include:
- Enhance the hot bearing detector network
- Pilot next-generation hot bearing detectors
- Work with industry on practices for hot bearing detectors
- Deploy more acoustic bearing detectors
- Accelerate its Digital Train Inspection program
- Support a strong safety culture
A Norfolk Southern official is expected to share before lawmakers what they know about the East Palestine derailment.LEARN MORE
According to the NTSB's report, as the train traveled, it passed through hot bearing detectors, which detect the train's bearing temperature. About 30 miles from the site of the derailment, a temperature of 34 degrees above ambient temperature was recorded. Ten miles out, that temperature increased to 103 degrees. Near the derailment's location, that temperature was up to 253 degrees above the ambient temperature.
It is considered critical when the temperature reaches 200 degrees above the ambient temperature. At 115 degrees, the NTSB says the train must come to a stop for an inspection.
Norfolk Southern noted that its crew "operated the train within the company's rules and operated the train below the track speed limit."
A Norfolk Southern official is expected to share before lawmakers what they know about the East Palestine derailment.By AP
Federal officials will be back in Ohio on Monday to investigate a train derailment in Springfield.By AP
About 20 of the 212 cars on the Norfolk Southern train derailed, including four tankers identified with non-hazardous material.By Bill Lackey / Springfield-News Sun via AP
It started in New York City in 1909 as National Woman's Day. Now, Women's History Month is celebrated with events worldwide.By Ted Shaffrey / AP
The Tacoma-Perce County Health Department said the woman has refused to take life-saving medication or isolate.By Shutterstock
Doctors say there has been a steady increase in Americans under age 55 being treated for colon cancer.By NCI Center for Cancer Research via AP, File