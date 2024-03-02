Norfolk Southern train derails onto banks of Pennsylvania river

Derailed: East Palestine, 1 year later
Scripps News visits East Palestine one year after a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals derailed.LEARN MORE
Officials said Saturday the train derailed just before 8 a.m. in Lower Saucon Township, which is about two hours from Philadelphia.
A Norfolk Southern train with a long line of cargo cars derailed in a dramatic scene along the banks of a major Pennsylvania river on Saturday. It appeared to be carrying freight and other materials.
It was not immediately clear if any hazardous materials spilled into the river, nor the exact damage caused, but the Nancy Run Fire Company released an image on social media confirming a rescue engine had been sent to the scene at Riverside Dr. in Lower Saucon. The area is situated north of Philadelphia, just under two hours by car.
Authorities said no injuries were reported, but signaled that at least some of the train cars had toppled over into the moving water of the Lehigh River. Images released by emergency responders showed at least two locomotive cars partially submerged in the river.
The Lower Saucon Fire Rescue department was working with the Northhampton County Emergency Management Service to help local and state agencies recover sections of the train and assess damage.
Authorities didn't immediately release a cause for the derailment.
Scripps News reached out to Norfolk Southern for more information but didn't immediately receive a response.
A Norfolk Southern representative told 6ABC Philadelphia that the company had responded to the incident, and thanked first responders for their assistance. The company said it dispatched crews and contractors to the scene to plan the cleanup operation.
The incident comes just one year after Norfolk Southern's disastrous train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, where hazardous material caught fire in the crash. The resulting plume of black smoke became national news as residents were displaced.
Scripps News visits East Palestine one year after a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals derailed.LEARN MORE
The next contest is the GOP caucus Sunday in the District of Columbia. Two days later is Super Tuesday.
Three planes from U.S. Air Forces Central dropped 66 bundles containing about 38,000 meals into Gaza. It's expected to be the first of many drops.
Britt Reid's three-year prison sentence is converted to house arrest, over a 2021 incident where he drove drunk and seriously injured a 5-year-old.
Three planes from U.S. Air Forces Central dropped 66 bundles containing about 38,000 meals into Gaza. It's expected to be the first of many drops.
Britt Reid's three-year prison sentence is converted to house arrest, over a 2021 incident where he drove drunk and seriously injured a 5-year-old.
Madeline Soto had last been seen on the morning of Feb. 26, when her mother’s boyfriend, Stephan Sterns, was supposed to drop her off at school.