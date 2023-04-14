Company opens 'North America's largest' EV battery recycling facility

Biden administration proposes historic vehicle pollution limits
New vehicle pollution standards proposed by the Biden administration would push for more electric cars and limit tailpipe emissions even more.LEARN MORE
It's being called the largest EV battery recycling center in North America. Ascend Elements said it opened the operation in a small Georgia town.
A company has announced that it opened its first commercial-scale lithium-ion battery recycling operation, calling the facility the largest of its kind in North America.
Ascend Elements opened the plant in the small town of Covington, Georgia to meet the expected demand of recycling a large number of electric vehicle batteries as the federal government pushes for more EV production in the United States.
The $50 million project began partial operations last year, but expects to process around 30,000 metric tons of used lithium-ion batteries per year, which equates to about 70,000 electric vehicle batteries.
While that number is just an estimate, the White House released a proposal urging automakers to set a goal of having at least 50 percent of all new passenger vehicles and light trucks sold in the U.S. by 2030 be zero-emission vehicles.
The company said it hopes the facility will be an integral part of the U.S. EV infrastructure.
The company says it employs around 100 workers and plans to increase headcount to 185 workers by 2024.
Ascend's CEO Mike O’Kronley, said, "As an industry, we need to continue building our closed-loop battery materials supply chain to make electric vehicle batteries cleaner and more sustainable."
New vehicle pollution standards proposed by the Biden administration would push for more electric cars and limit tailpipe emissions even more.LEARN MORE
The announcement follows years of promises from the Biden administration to tighten restrictions on gas-powered vehicle sales.
New EPA rules are expected to set even more ambitious goals for electric vehicle sales in the U.S.
About 4 in 10 U.S. adults said they're at least somewhat likely to go electric for their next car, according to a new poll.
Former CIA Director Mike Pompeo has confirmed that he does not plan to make a run for the White House in 2024.
EPA research shows that as the U.S. recovers from the pandemic's effects, it's been burning more fossil fuels.
Former Vice President Mike Pence, largely expected to run for president, addressed issues including gun control while speaking at a GOP donor summit.