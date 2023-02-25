watch live
NTSB investigates runway close call at Southern California airport

This is the fourth time a runway incident with a commercial airliner has been placed under investigation with the NTSB since the start of this year.

A JetBlue Airbus flies over a pair of Southwest Airlines' jets from Bob Hope Airport in Burbank, Calif.
Reed Saxon / AP
Article by Scripps News Staff
February 25, 2023

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating another close call between two commercial airliners in the United States.

It's the fourth time a runway incident with a commercial airliner has been placed under investigation with the safety agency since the start of this year.

NTSB said they're investigating the Feb. 22 close call which happened a Southern California's Bob Hope airport in Burbank.

A Skywest Embraer 175 was preparing for departure at the airport's runway 33 when a Mesa Airlines CRJ9 maneuvered around the aircraft in what the agency labeled as a "pilot-initiated go-around,” while the aircraft was coming in for landing on the same runway.

NTSB said no damage or injuries were reported.

LiveATC.net recordings captured confusion between pilots at the time.

It is unclear how close the two planes came to colliding.

The Federal Aviation Administration was already investigating the incident.

