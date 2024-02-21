Nvidia beats projections thanks to heavy demand for its AI chips

Nvidia, already leading tech stocks, expects more big AI earnings
Nvidia is a key player in the fast-growing generative AI space. In the last two years, revenue from these applications has exploded.LEARN MORE
Nvidia's total revenue is up 265% year over year thanks largely to huge investments across the tech space in artificial intelligence computer models.
Computer chip manufacturer Nvidia beat Wall Street expectations in a closely watched earnings report on Wednesday, posting more than $22 billion in quarterly revenue thanks to high demand for its artificial intelligence chips.
The report, given after the closing bell on Wall Street on Wednesday, drove Nvidia shares about 6% higher in extended trading.
Nvidia's total revenue is up 265% year over year thanks largely to huge investment across the tech space in artificial intelligence computer models, which require powerful computer hardware to develop and run. AI applications are springing up in internet, health care, investment, self-driving vehicles and artistic fields.
"Strong demand was driven by enterprise software and consumer internet applications, and multiple industry verticals including automotive, financial services, and healthcare," Nvidia said.
Nvidia is a key player in the fast-growing generative AI space. In the last two years, revenue from these applications has exploded.LEARN MORE
Its revenue in recent months has made Nvidia's data-center business its highest-earning product segment. Previously, the segment earning the company the most revenue was standalone graphics cards used in high-end consumer and professional computers. This quarter, data-center sales brought in more than $18 billion in revenue for the company and were more than 400% higher than this time last year.
Nvidia told investors that revenue for the next quarter is expected to beat projections as well.
The Biden administration intends to balance the needs of AI companies with the rights and security needs of consumers and the nation.
Nvidia is a key player in the fast-growing generative AI space. In the last two years, revenue from these applications has exploded.
A project called The Shotline is using artificial intelligence to recreate the voices of gun violence victims to send messages to lawmakers.
Since the Ukraine-Russia war began, Scripps News has been following courageous Ukrainian women on the front lines. Here's an update on their stories.
Some lenders are fine-tuning their focus on customers, and working to promote products to fund Black-owned small businesses.
The Biden administration intends to balance the needs of AI companies with the rights and security needs of consumers and the nation.