NYC first city to provide free abortion pills

"Let me be clear. Abortion is and always will be legal in New York City," said New York Mayor Eric Adams.

Women, regardless of where they live, can now get free abortion pills across NYC.

"The system needs to change. We must do better, and we will do better," Adams continued.

Four free, city funded New York City clinics have the ability to disperse up to 10,000 abortion pills each year. The first one starts right now in the Bronx — others will follow later this year. That’s on top of what hospitals already distribute to women across the city.

"We’re going to make New York City the future of women’s health. And that is exactly what we’re going to do. We’re going to make New York City the healthiest city for women and girls in the nation," Adams said.

This program, according to the mayor, will establish the Big Apple as an abortion hub, giving women more available options for their healthcare. City Hall says the move came in part as a result of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

"Historically, women’s health has not been prioritized and we saw that so clearly last year when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade," Adams said.

The plan will help patients get around insurance and economic hurdles often faced in other places.

"No other city in the nation or in the world has a public health department that is providing medication for abortion. We are the first," Adams said.

The next step in Adams' plan is hosting a women's health summit in March.