O.J. Simpson to be cremated; brain won't be studied for CTE

Executor of O.J. Simpson's estate plans to fight payout
O.J. Simpson died Wednesday without having paid the lion’s share of the civil judgment that was awarded in 1997 after jurors found him liable.LEARN MORE
The executor to Simpson's estate said the former NFL star's entire body — and brain — will be cremated Tuesday.
The body of O.J. Simpson, who died last week at the age of 76, will reportedly be cremated this week and there are no plans to have his brain donated for research.
Malcolm LaVergne, a longtime Simpson attorney and executor of the former NFL star's estate, said he has signed off for his body to be cremated Tuesday, according to NBC News. Despite requests, LaVergne said the family did not approve of having Simpson's brain examined for CTE — a degenerative neurological disease mainly affecting athletes who have suffered repeated concussions and brain injuries.
Simpson rose to fame in the late 1960s because of his skills on the football field, and he captured the attention of the nation again after the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in 1994. Simpson was charged with their murders just days after the two were found dead, but was ultimately acquitted in what was dubbed the "trial of the century."
The jury's 1995 decision after the lengthy publicized trial was and still is considered controversial, particularly after Simpson was found liable for the deaths three years later in a civil suit from the victims' families, after which Simpson paid little of the $33.5 million judgment.
