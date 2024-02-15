Officials monitoring possible active shooter at Montana military base

Malmstrom Air Force Base entered a lockdown status at 10:29 a.m. local time on Thursday in response to what it says is an "active shooter alert" on base.

All personnel on base have been ordered to shelter in place, according to the Malmstrom AFB Facebook page.

"We have been in contact with General Hronek regarding the reports of an active shooter alert on the Malmstrom Air Force Base. I will continue to monitor the situation with the general," said Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte.

"I have spoken with base leadership about reports of an active shooter at Malmstrom Air Force Base and will continue to track this developing situation closely," said Sen. Jon Tester.

The air force base is located in Great Falls, Montana. In addition to the base, nearby schools are under a "shelter in place" order.

At 11:57 a.m., the base issued the following statement:

"The threat was announced at 10:29 a.m. at building 219. Air Force and emergency personnel are securing the area. FPCON Delta has been implemented at approximately 10:36 a.m. due to the incident. Malmstrom officials are directing visitors and spectators to stay away from the building. Public cooperation will help protect against possible injuries and enable base agencies to more effectively deal with the situation."

As of 2022, nearly 3,300 troops and over 500 civilians work out of the base. Additionally, about 2,300 civilians live on the base, the Air Force said.

Breaking story will be updated.