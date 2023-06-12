Officials optimistic Trump arraignment protests won't get out of hand

As former President Donald Trump’s arraignment is expected to commence in a federal courtroom in Miami on Tuesday, local officials say they’re prepared to handle thousands of protesters.

Trump is expected to appear in the Miami courtroom Tuesday on charges he illegally kept classified documents.

Although not going into specifics, local leaders are confident they can handle demonstrations with minimal disruptions in the area. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said depending on crowd size, some roads may close near the courthouse.

Miami Police Chief Manny Morales would not say if authorities would clamp down on the area around the courthouse.

“We’re ready for it,” he said.

When asked about specific threats around the courthouse, Morales said, “There has been a lot of posts, none that I'm aware of that can cause any concern of any type of credibility.”

Suarez said the city has experience in handling large demonstrations.

“During the George Floyd protest, there were tens of thousands, thousands of people on our streets in Miami,” he said. “We were prepared. I think we were a model for how to deal with those protests in the country.”

Some of Trump’s top allies have issued calls to protest.

“We have now reached a war phase,” Rep. Andy Biggs, an Arizona Republican, tweeted Friday. “Eye for an eye.”

Last month, Homeland Security issued a bulletin indicating that the U.S. remains in a “heightened threat environment”

“Both domestic violent extremists (DVEs) and those associated with foreign terrorist organizations continue to attempt to motivate supporters to conduct attacks in the Homeland, including through violent extremist messaging and online calls for violence,” the bulletin read. “In the coming months, factors that could mobilize individuals to commit violence include their perceptions of the 2024 general election cycle and legislative or judicial decisions pertaining to sociopolitical issues.”