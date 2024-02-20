Once drought-stricken California now encountering another flood bout

Researchers say modern, powerful hurricanes need a new category
Another atmospheric river is striking California, the latest rainy punch from Mother Nature this winter.
Nearly all of California was facing adverse weather early Tuesday as an atmospheric river brought heavy rain to much of the state, with heavy snow falling in higher elevations.
Many residents, including those in Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, were under a flood watch early Tuesday. The Los Angeles region was under a moderate risk for excessive rainfall, which the National Weather Service says can lead to flash flooding.
The National Weather Service said a surface front will continue spreading across California. On Tuesday, rain will lessen for portions of Northern and Central California while continuing across Southern California into midday, the agency said.
Forecasters say a lull could come in the afternoon, but a more robust round of widespread rainfall with embedded showers will track across central and Southern California late Tuesday.
Unlike several years ago when drought conditions took over most of California, the issue in recent weeks has been too much rainfall. For instance, the Los Angeles area has picked up over 8 inches of rain so far this month, which is about four times its average.
On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom confirmed that the White House approved a major disaster declaration for the San Diego region for storms that hit there earlier this winter. Three people died and 800 homes were damaged from storms that hit the San Diego region Jan. 21-23.
On Sunday, Newsom activated the state's emergency operation center ahead of the latest storm.
“Already this year, severe storms have proven to be deadly up and down California," Newsom said. "Our state is taking this next storm seriously, and we ask all Californians to take steps now to prepare.”
Yet another massive storm system slammed California on Monday as forecasters urged residents to be cautious for flash flooding and tornadoes.
