Online ordering begins for first over-the-counter birth control pills

Online sales for the first over-the-counter birth control pill in the U.S. began Monday.

It’s called Opill, and a one-month supply will run about $19.99, while a three-month supply will cost about $49.99.

Consumers can start ordering the contraceptive online from Opill.com and Amazon. Manufacturer Perrigo said it started shipping the medication to major retailers and pharmacies at the beginning of the month.

A spokesperson for Perrigo told CNN the orders will be shipped in plain, unbranded boxes due to privacy concerns.

Opill is an older class of contraceptive, sometimes called minipills, that contain a single synthetic hormone, progestin, and generally carry fewer side effects than the more popular estrogen and progestin combination pills.

The daily medication got approval from the Food and Drug Administration last summer to be used without a prescription.

The launch is considered a milestone for U.S. women, providing them with another birth control option amid the legal and political battles over reproductive health, including the 2022 reversal of Roe v. Wade, which upended abortion access across the U.S. Many believe it will also help provide contraception to women in remote areas of the country and to those who do not have transportation to pharmacies.