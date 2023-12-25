Out-of-town family members find dead body in home freezer

4 teens arrested in connection to 17-year-old's murder in Phoenix
A dead woman's body was found in a chest freezer inside a San Diego home over the weekend, prompting an investigation.
Family members who traveled to see other relatives this holiday season arrived to find a gruesome discovery.
San Diego police say the “out-of-town” family members alerted them just before noon Friday after finding a dead body inside a chest freezer at the home they were visiting in Allied Gardens.
Authorities are now trying to identify the deceased, whose body was believed to be female, as the medical examiner’s office determines the cause of death, police said.
Due to the "unusual location" of the body, the department’s homicide unit is in charge of the investigation. However, it's unclear at the moment whether foul play or traumatic injury were involved in the death.
"Detectives are continuing to gather information to understand what happened and why the body was inside the freezer," San Diego police said.
Anyone with information involving the incident is being asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.
