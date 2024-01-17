Over 1,000 bats rescued in Houston area due to freezing cold

Migrants sent to Chicago encountering dangerous cold, says Ill. gov.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says migrants are arriving in Chicago's sub-zero wind chills wearing sandals and do not have coats.LEARN MORE
Nearly 1,300 bats that migrate from Texas to Mexico have been rescued this week as the Houston area experiences record-low temperatures.
With temperatures struggling to rise above the freezing mark on Monday and Tuesday, the Houston Humane Society said it was rescuing as many cold-stunned bats as it could.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the agency said it had collected over 1,300 bats from four different colonies. The group says that the Mexican free-tailed bats are recovering quickly once rescued.
"As temperatures look to remain below freezing throughout the rest of today and overnight, our staff remain dedicated to helping as many cold-stunned bats as possible across the city," the Houston Humane Society said.
According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, Mexican free-tailed bats generally migrate through the Texas Hill Country from late October through mid-November. They generally spend their winters in Mexico.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says migrants are arriving in Chicago's sub-zero wind chills wearing sandals and do not have coats.LEARN MORE
Officials say there are only a handful of suitable sites for large maternal colonies as they require high humidity and temperature levels.
After spending their winters in caves in Mexico, the bats start migrating to Texas in February.
The Mexican free-tailed bat was named Texas' state flying mammal in 1995.
The bats are generally 3.5 inches to 4.25 inches long, with a 1- to 1.5-inch tail.
Officials say if you see a cold-stunned bat, don't rescue it yourself. They recommend calling an area humane society.
According to the National Weather Service, the low temperature dropped to 18 degrees on Tuesday, marking a daily record in Houston. The high temperature on Monday was 33, marking the coldest high for the day.
The boy reportedly suffered an injury to his right leg and was taken to a hospital on the island.
Bobi was reportedly 31 years old before he died last year.
Veterinary group BluePearl said it needs to receive triple the amount of pet blood donations in 2024 compared to last year to meet the growing demand.
Back in November, rapper Snoop Dogg had fans scratching their heads when he posted on his social media that he decided to “give up smoke.”
The policy covers emergency room care, crisis residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days.
Equipment manufacturer VICIS said "extreme conditions" in Kansas City were "bound to test the limits of even the highest performing products."