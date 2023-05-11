Over 74M visited Orlando in 2022, approaching pre-pandemic levels

What is the value of King Charles III's coronation?
The event has brought renewed focus on the cost of the monarchy.LEARN MORE
Florida officials say over 74 million visitors came to the Orlando, Florida, area last year, a benchmark just short of pre-pandemic levels.
More than 74 million visitors came to the Orlando, Florida, area last year, a benchmark just short of pre-pandemic levels, tourism officials said Thursday.
The number of tourists was 25% greater in 2022 than it was in 2021, when central Florida was still recovering from the blows to tourism caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which restricted international travel and caused convention cancellations. The area's theme parks closed for several months in 2020 in an effort to stop the virus' spread.
"This past year proved to be a key recovery time frame for Orlando’s tourism industry, with a lot of pent-up demand from our top U.S. and international markets," said Casandra Matej, president and CEO for Visit Orlando, the area's tourism promotion organization.
The Orlando area had more than 69 million domestic visitors, with most of them visiting for vacations, a segment that has fully recovered, tourism officials said. Business visitors still lagged behind pre-pandemic levels.
There were 4.9 million international tourists, making up only about three-quarters of pre-pandemic levels, according to Visit Orlando. The two biggest sources of international visitors were Canada and the United Kingdom.
The event has brought renewed focus on the cost of the monarchy.LEARN MORE
The U.S. National Airline Quality Rating was released, an annual statistical study of major airline performance in the U.S.
New legislation would hold airlines responsible for amenities like meals, hotels and rebooking when they are to blame for stranding passengers.
Taiwan-based carrier Starlux Airlines just launched service to the U.S., billing itself as a luxury airline.
Roman, a 30-year-old infantryman, shared with Scripps News how he copes with the dying all around him and keeps his cool in battle.
Artificial intelligence is becoming more and more advanced, and there's a very real fear of workers being replaced, especially in entertainment.
Scripps News hears from the men and women defending their homeland on the front lines of the Ukraine-Russia war.