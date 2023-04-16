Fashion designer creates recycled swimsuits for dogs

Swimsuit season is upon us, and one Gulfport designer is putting out a whole new line of bikinis and shorts that are made entirely of recycled materials and designed specifically for dogs.

Tailor Sallee is a magician when it comes to turning old into new.

"Includes me sourcing thrifted, vintage, and pre-loved clothing," said Sallee. "I get a lot of donations or take a lot of clothing out of my own closet."

It was Sallee’s dog who inspired her to expand the business from people to pets.

"Like humans, we want a little creativity, personality in our wardrobe, so then I branched out into pet bikinis and sunglasses," said Sallee. "I work with all different kinds of dogs, all different designs."

With the help of her partner, Mikel Petree, the pet bikini craze is making a splash in Gulfport.

“We started doing the pet fashion shows, working with shelters, and then I said, ‘lets take it a step further, lets get adoptable dogs off the runway,'" said Petree. "People are so blown away that there is a pet bikini."

A portion of the money raised from the wash will go toward the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. Mia Lanz, who will be volunteering at the event, has already picked out the perfect beachwear for her pups.

"I’m in love with just the fact of giving back and incorporating your fur babies into everyday lifestyle, especially fashion," said Lanz, who is a fitness life coach at MiaMotivation.

For more information, go to www.tailorsallee.com.

This article was written by Robert Boyd for Scripps News Tampa.