Paralyzed man walks again using brain and spinal cord implants

Man attempts marathon in robotic walking device
Adam Gorlitsky was on pace to shatter the world record for the fastest marathon in a robotic walking device. He still managed to finish the race.LEARN MORE
Surgeons used brain and spinal cord stimulation devices and A.I. to help a paralyzed man walk again on his own.
Researchers from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland have been able to make a paralyzed man walk again on his own.
The groundbreaking work shown in a video news release took more than a decade of science, surgery, a strong Bluetooth connection and the patient's own thoughts.
"The most surprising thing I think happened after two days. Within 5 to 10 minutes I could control my hips," Gert-Jan Oskam, the paralyzed patient, said in footage provided by EPFL.
In the findings published in Nature, neuroscientists explained how when we move, our brains send signals to the nerves and muscles in our bodies. For paralyzed patients, a spinal cord injury cuts off that communication.
A year ago, surgeons implanted stimulation devices on top of the part of the brain that controls motor function, and on the spinal cord where leg movement is controlled.
They leveraged A.I. to modify the implants so they could essentially talk to each other in a wireless Bluetooth fashion, creating what the researchers call a digital bridge — or a brain-spine interface — that bypasses the severed area.
So when Oskam thinks about moving, he's in control.
"I am in full control of what the stimulation does, and that gives me a lot of freedom which I didn't have with previous therapy," Oskam said in the release.
"Not only could it leverage the digital bridge to control this paralyzed muscle, but also show a recovery of neurological function you have lost for many years," said Grégoire Courtine, a neuroscientist at EPFL.
More than 17,000 Americans suffer a new spinal cord injury each year.
Globally, the progress in spinal cord recovery has included some incredible science breakthroughs in the past year.
In the U.S., there has been a brain-computer interface, where researchers have used a similar implant technology to give a paralyzed man the ability to drive a car using his thoughts.
Scientists have also looked at using nanoparticles and patient-specific stem cells to regrow neurons key to the spinal cord. Getting to a fully restored spinal cord is still a long way off.
The next big steps will focus on how to take the big breakthroughs and make them more accessible for things like controlling wheelchairs and prosthetics.
Adam Gorlitsky was on pace to shatter the world record for the fastest marathon in a robotic walking device. He still managed to finish the race.LEARN MORE
Administrative expenses account for about 15% to 25% of total national health care expenditures, according to 2021 research.
The CDC says it's aware of more than 200 people who may be at risk for meningitis after traveling to Mexico for a procedure.
The GOP has proposed that the current work requirements to get aid be raised to age 55 as well as tightening other state exceptions.
Hundreds of faithful Catholics, and possibly others, made a pilgrimage of sorts to see Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster's body, believed to be incorrupt.
Tom Hanks gave the commencement speech at Harvard, and other celebrities have made memorable speeches in the past.
A special presentation remembers victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary, and takes you through a community that's healing one year later.