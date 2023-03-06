Paramount Global eyes sale of majority stake of BET
Paramount Global is looking at possibly selling its majority stake in BET Media Group.
Paramount Global is reportedly pondering the idea of selling a majority stake of BET Media Group.
Multiple outlets reported that a source revealed the possibility of Paramount's search for a buyer of the majority stake, which could include the sale of names like BET cable network, VH1 and BET Studios.
The Hollywood Reporter said Tyler Perry was in talks regarding a purchase. A deal with Perry could give him ownership over a brand that broadcasts his shows.
Byron Allen was another possible buyer. The Hollywood Reporter said a representative for Allen released a statement saying, "Byron Allen is interested in buying BET, and he will be pursuing the acquisition of the network.”
While reports of talks to buy the stake have surfaced, they came with the context that negotiations are in their early stages and there would not immediately be a guarantee that a sale would happen.
Perry has an overall deal with Paramount to produce content for the brand, and already has a minority stake in Paramount's BET+ streaming service, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Fox libel defense at odds with top GOP presidential foes
Two politicians popular with Fox News' audience have advocated for the Supreme Court to revisit the libel standard Fox is using as shield.By Ted Shaffrey / AP
Publications drop 'Dilbert' comic after artist's racist comments
Scott Adams defended his comments about Black people, saying they were a "hate group," then said his statement was an exaggeration.By AP
Reports: McCarthy gives Tucker Carlson access to Jan. 6 footage
Carlson, a Fox News host, has repeatedly downplayed the Capitol riot and called for the release of the raw footage to the public.By AP
Top Stories
DeSantis urges Biden to let unvaccinated Djokovic into the country
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis believes Djokovic, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, should be allowed to enter the country to play in the Miami Open.By Kamran Jebreili/AP Photo
Using 'they/them' pronouns hurt chances of being hired, study claims
Most nonbinary Americans surveyed said being a nonbinary employee hurts their overall work experience.By AP
Young scientists working to diversify marine biology field
Minorities in Shark Sciences, or MISS, aims to diversify STEAM fields by providing opportunities to learn about marine biology.By Minorities In Shark Sciences