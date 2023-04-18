Parking structure collapses in New York, 1 death confirmed
New York officials said people had to be pulled from a collapsed parking garage in lower Manhattan. One death and multiple injuries were reported.
A New York parking garage appearing to be packed with vehicles partially collapsed in lower Manhattan on Tuesday.
Images taken from other buildings in the area showed cars that had fallen through multiple floors, with some teetering precariously as emergency crews rushed to the scene.
At around 5 p.m. ET New York police said they were responding to the scene around the Ann Street, between Nassau Street and William Street.
Police asked the public to avoid the area.
Pace University, a school nearby, issued an alert saying there was a partial collapse of a building near its campus.
Firefighters had to be pulled from the rescue operation because of increased concerns over the stability of the structure. New York Mayor Eric Adams said a robotic dog unit along with drones were used to go inside the structure to assess damage.
Multiple people were taken to local hospitals and at least one person refused medical treatment.
New York Subway authorities said trains had to be run at a slower speed around the area as crews responded to the collapse.
ABC 7 reported, citing New York City Department of Building records, there was at least one open hazardous violation, but Mayor Adams said at a press conference there were no open violations on the structure.
Southwest Airlines flights resume after FAA requested ground stop
Southwest Airlines confirmed it has lifted a ground stop after saying it experienced "intermittent issues."
Supreme Court issues temporary stay in abortion pill case
The Supreme Court issued a stay in a case that could impact whether a popular abortion drug can still be prescribed.
Abortion ruling heads to Supreme Court
The Biden administration wants the Supreme Court to overturn a lower court's ruling that stripped an abortion pill of FDA approval.
Top Stories
Toddler becomes one of the White House's tiniest intruders
This may be the first successful intrusion onto the complex since the White House fence was raised in recent years.
Why are states considering firing squad executions?
A flurry of new proposals is largely in reaction to a nationwide shortage of lethal injection drugs, as well as botched executions.
Mom warns of AI scam after receiving call claiming child was kidnapped
A mother says a man used AI software to generate her daughter's voice in a horrifying kidnapping scam.