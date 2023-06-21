Parkland parents push Biden administration on Safer Communities Act

Commission recommends Parkland judge should be publicly reprimanded
An investigative panel in Florida has decided that a judge in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting trial violated multiple rules.LEARN MORE
Parents of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students affected by the Parkland, Florida mass shooting are pushing for more safety for students.
Parents of students affected by the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida were in Washington on Wednesday pushing the Biden administration to continue efforts to quell gun violence.
Tony Montalto, the father of Gina Montalto, who was killed in the attack, along with Tom Hoyer, the father of Luke Hoyer, who was also killed, spoke with Scripps News' Haley Bull on Wednesday to talk about their efforts on school safety and firearms reforms with the Biden administration.
An investigative panel in Florida has decided that a judge in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting trial violated multiple rules.LEARN MORE
They met with Neera Tanden, who leads the Biden administration's Domestic Policy Council to push for more implementation of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, sponsored by Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio.
The legislation pushes for more mental health resources in schools, covered by Medicaid and telehealth services.
The legislation was passed in 2022 and aims to secure campuses, improve mental health screening support programs and support better control over firearm safety and ownership.
The two parents were also in Washington, D.C. to promote two new bills, including the Mental Health Excellence in Schools Act, a grant program for graduate students who want to provide school-based mental health services.
The other piece of legislation is the EAGLES Act, which aims to help train schools and communities to assess threats, and expands the National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) within the U.S. Secret Service.
The parents are also pushing for funding for armed guards on Florida school campuses, hoping that will continue to deter more mass shootings.
At an event marking the one-year anniversary of the Safer Communities Act, President Joe Biden urged Congress for new and tougher gun restrictions.
A Pittsburgh synagogue massacre survivor testified about the horrific experience she went through as her mother was shot and killed next to her.
They won't need a concealed weapons or firearms license to carry a gun.
One tracker shows rents are 5% higher now than they were last year.
Rep. Adam Schiff is the 25th member of the House to be censured and only the third in the last 20 years.
Alfred Scott McLaren, a retired U.S. Navy Captain, spoke with Scripps News about scenarios the crew of the missing Titanic submersible might face.