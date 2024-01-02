Pastor accused of trying to push McDonald's worker's head into fryer

3 Dunkin' employees allegedly pulled guns on complaining customers
Dwayne Waden was apparently upset after his wife, who worked at that McDonald's location, called him to say that the employee was disrespecting her.
A North Carolina pastor is in trouble with the law after reportedly getting into a violent confrontation with a McDonald's employee.
Dwayne Waden is accused of punching the employee in the face and pushing his head toward a deep fryer, CBS News reported.
Waden was apparently upset after his wife, who worked at that McDonald's location, called him to say that the employee was disrespecting her.
A police report obtained by CBS News says that several employees had to pull Waden off of the victim.
Police stated that the McDonald's employee suffered a bruise to his forehead and right eye, along with scratches on his neck.
Waden was arrested for assault, but released on a $1,000 bond, according to TV station WCNC in Charlotte. He reportedly is due to appear in court on Jan. 22.
Waden lists himself as a pastor at Elevated Life International Ministries on Facebook. It's unclear if he still holds that position. The church's most recent post on Instagram is from 2021. It shows Waden talking about connecting with Jesus Christ.
As for Waden's wife, CBS News reports that she is no longer employed by McDonald's.
