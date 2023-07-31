Paul Reubens, actor who played Pee-wee Herman, dead at 70

Biden announces advanced research project to reduce cancer mortality
Reubens had been quietly battling cancer for the last six years, but continued to perform in comedic roles later in life.
Paul Reubens, the actor who played Pee-wee Herman, died late Sunday at the age of 70, according to a post from his official Facebook page.
The post revealed that Reubens had been quietly battling cancer for the last six years. Reubens left a message for fans prior to his death.
"Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years," he said. "I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."
Although Reubens had a prolific acting career, he was best known for his portrayal of Herman. The character appealed to children and adults alike through shows like "The Pee-wee Herman Show," "Pee-wee's Playhouse," and the movie, "Pee-wee's Big Adventure."
But his career took a hit in 1991 when he was reportedly arrested for exposing himself while attending a pornographic film.
"It was kind of like a mortifying kind of situation, where I felt like you know people are laughing at me," Reubens said in a 2004 interview with NBC News. "I'm a professional comedian. I've never claimed to be able to take it as good as a dish it out, ever. I mean I'm just sensitive.”
Although he never regained his popularity before his arrest, Reubens continued acting in several comedic rules, including occasional portrayals of Herman.
