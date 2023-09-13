Escaped murderer captured in Pennsylvania after nearly 2-week manhunt

Timeline: How murderer Danelo Cavalcante escaped prison and police
Hundreds of officers are continuing to search for escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante, a convicted murderer described as being "extremely dangerous."LEARN MORE
Police have scheduled a news conference for Wednesday morning to provide details on the capture of Danelo Cavalcante.
Danelo Cavalcante, the convicted murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison nearly two weeks ago, is now in custody, Pennsylvania State Police said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
Authorities are expected to provide an update at 9:30 a.m. ET to provide details of his capture.
Police said Cavalcante broke into a home Monday evening in South Coventry Township and stole a rifle. Authorities added that shots were fired during the incident, but it was unclear whether Cavalcante was wounded.
Cavalcante's escape from the Chester County Prison on Aug. 31 came two weeks after he was convicted of first-degree murder over the 2021 killing of his former girlfriend, 33-year-old Deborah Brandão.
Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said on Tuesday authorities established a "strong" perimeter of 8-10 square miles as Cavalcante was considered "armed and dangerous." He also left his clothes and shoes behind, police said.
The end of the manhunt should allow a community that had been on edge for weeks some sense of normalcy. Several school districts had closed during the two-week period.
The U.S. Marshals Service said Cavalcante is also wanted in his home country of Brazil over a 2017 homicide case.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
