Pentagon identifies 3 US troops killed in drone attack in Jordan

The three American troops who were killed during a drone strike at a U.S. military base in Jordan over the weekend have been identified.

The Pentagon identified the three soldiers who lost their lives as Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton, Georgia.; Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, Georgia.; and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Georgia.

“These three fallen heroes were deployed to Jordan in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and the international coalition working to ensure the lasting defeat of ISIS,” said Deputy Spokesperson for the Defense Department Sabrina Singh during a press conference Monday. “These brave Americans and their families are in our prayers, and the entire Department of Defense warrants their loss. We also pray for the speedy recovery of those who are injured.”

According to Singh, they were all members of the 718th Engineer Company, a U.S. Army reserve unit located at Fort Moore, Georgia.

The U.S. Army Reserve says that Rivers joined the Army in 2011, and in 2018 completed a nine-month rotation in Iraq before being assigned to the 718th Engineer Company in 2023. During his time in service, Rivers received many accolades, including the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal with Campaign Star.

As for Sanders, the Army says she enlisted in 2019, and completed an eight-month rotation to Djibouti in 2021 before joining the reserve in Fort Moore in 2023. She was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and a few more medals and ribbons.

Just like Sanders, Moffett enlisted in 2019 and joined her in Fort Moore in 2023. She was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

Earlier on Monday, Waycross, Georgia, Sanders' hometown, posted a photo of the soldier and expressed sorrow over the loss.

“The City is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Kennedy Ladon Sanders, who gave her life in service to our country. We offer our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time. In honor of her sacrifice, the City has lowered our flags to half-mast today. We are also working on additional ways to pay tribute to Kennedy and her service. Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones as they mourn this tremendous loss,” the post read.

The Pentagon stated that more than 40 troops were hurt in the attack, mostly with cuts, bruises, brain injuries, and other wounds.

During the presser, Singh mentioned that eight of those injured needed evacuation from Jordan to the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center, with three of them scheduled for immediate transfer to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center for additional care, while five, who have mild traumatic brain injuries, have been assessed and are expected to return to duty.

The Pentagon is still investigating the attack.