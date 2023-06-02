Trapped victims pulled from collapsed building in Connecticut

People trapped after a building partially collapsed near Yale medical school in New Haven, Connecticut, have reportedly been pulled from the debris.

That's according to the Connecticut Fire Photographers Association, which has been documenting the rescue.

The partial collapse happened at a building that was under construction, The Associated Press reported.

It's unclear how many people were at the site when the building collapsed.

The conditions of those pulled from the site have not been released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.