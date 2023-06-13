Permitless Carry goes into effect for Florida residents

In a couple weeks residents living in Florida will be able to carry a concealed weapon or firearm without having a concealed weapons or firearms license.

This is due to House Bill 543 also known as Permitless Carry. The new bill will be going into effect on July 1, 2023.

The Fort Myers Police Department wants to remind residents that firearms will still be prohibited in certain places such as schools, colleges, universities, bars, courthouses, etc.

FMPD says the new law does not change who can purchase a firearm or the waiting period to purchase a firearm.

Licensed retailers must complete the appropriate paperwork for the buyer and provide the buyer's information to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

It will then be checked by the National Crime Information Center and the Florida Crime Information Center.

There is a mandatory three-day waiting period between the purchase and delivery of the firearm.

This story was originally published by Rebecca Weis at Scripps News South Florida.