Person of interest in Texas killing of five believed to be captured

Police say a person of interest has been captured in connection to a manhunt to find the suspect responsible for a mass shooting in Cleveland, Texas.

Authorities say an individual believed to be 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa was taken into custody in the southeastern Texas city of Cut and Shoot, about 48 minutes north of Houston by car.

Oropesa is wanted for shooting five of his neighbors after it is believed they asked him to stop shooting a firearm on his property. One of the victims he is accused of shooting and killing with an AR-style rifle was a 9-year-old boy.

Police are waiting for the results of a fingerprint database search to make a positive confirmation on the capture of the individual.

San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon confirmed that a person believed to be the suspect was arrested.

First Assistant District Attorney for San Jacinto County Rob Freyer told CNN that officers had been working for four days with state, local and federal agents, using tips and other evidence to track the suspect.

It was believed the suspect left the scene of the crime on foot, so police had initially been focusing on the area around the crime scene. Reports said police used scent-tracking dogs and drones in their search for Oropeza, searching through thick wooded areas.

In working with the FBI and Texas Rangers along with the Department of Public Safety in Texas, authorities widened their search area, leading them to the city of Cut and Shoot.

Freyer said between 100 and 200 law enforcement officers along with around 20 separate agencies were working together in the manhunt.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott received wide-spread criticism for using the term "illegal immigrants" to describe the victims in a message posted to offered for information leading to the suspect.

The victims were named as Daniel Enrique Laso, 9; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31 and Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25.

The alleged shooter has been identified as a Mexican citizen who, according to U.S. authorities, had been deported four times.