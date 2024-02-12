Pet cat blamed for infecting Oregon man with bubonic plague

Report: At least 8,500 schools in US at risk of measles outbreaks
The CDC says most of the new cases were seen among children and teenagers who had not been vaccinated against measles.LEARN MORE
Animals typically become infected after being bitten by fleas carrying the plague bacterium.
A man in Oregon has been diagnosed with bubonic plague. It's the first case in the state since 2015.
The disease is most commonly contracted after a person handles an infected animal.
In the Oregon man's case, health officials believe a pet cat is to blame. Animals typically become infected after getting bitten by fleas that are carrying the plague bacterium.
Oregon health officials said they are taking steps to make sure the virus doesn't spread further.
“All close contacts of the resident and their pet have been contacted and provided medication to prevent illness,” said Dr. Richard Fawcett, Deschutes County health officer.
The plague devastated Europe in the Middle Ages, killing millions of people. Today, antibiotics are effective in treating the disease if it's caught early.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that the disease can cause serious illness or death if left untreated.
The U.S. averages about seven human plague causes a year, mostly occurring in rural areas, according to the CDC.
Symptoms of plague include fever, nausea, weakness, chills, muscle aches, and/or visibly swollen lymph nodes.
Health officials say people can lower their chances of contracting the plague by avoiding sick or dead rodents and protecting pets with flea control products.
