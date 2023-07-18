watch live
Plane crashes into house in New Mexico; at least 1 person dead

It's unclear whether the individual who died was inside the plane or the house, which is located just outside of Santa Fe.

A house near Santa Fe, New Mexico, fully engulfed in flames after a plane crashed into it.
Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office
By Scripps News Staff
July 18, 2023

At least one person is dead after a plane crashed into a house just outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico, authorities said. The incident happened Tuesday around 10 a.m. Mountain time. 

No one was inside the house at the time of the crash. The pilot was identified as the individual who died. 

Police said the plane had just taken off from the Santa Fe airport when the pilot reported engine problems. Moments later, a massive fire was reported at a house near Interstate-25. 

Pictures from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office show the house engulfed in flames. A thick cloud of black smoke could be seen from miles away. 

Firefighters quickly responded to the area Tuesday morning and worked to extinguish the blaze.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the plane involved in the crash is a Cessna 310, a small twin-engine aircraft. Officials have not disclosed the name of the pilot. 

The NTSB will handle the investigation.

