Plane crashes into house in New Mexico; at least 1 person dead

At least one person is dead after a plane crashed into a house just outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico, authorities said. The incident happened Tuesday around 10 a.m. Mountain time.

No one was inside the house at the time of the crash. The pilot was identified as the individual who died.

Police said the plane had just taken off from the Santa Fe airport when the pilot reported engine problems. Moments later, a massive fire was reported at a house near Interstate-25.

Pictures from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office show the house engulfed in flames. A thick cloud of black smoke could be seen from miles away.

NMSP is investigating a fatal plane crash near the West Frontage RD and La Luna RD in Santa Fe. Scene is active. PIO headed to the scene and will provide additional information. pic.twitter.com/7e6b2vFLYy — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) July 18, 2023

Firefighters quickly responded to the area Tuesday morning and worked to extinguish the blaze.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the plane involved in the crash is a Cessna 310, a small twin-engine aircraft. Officials have not disclosed the name of the pilot.

The NTSB will handle the investigation.