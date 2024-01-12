Plane makes an emergency landing after a warning about door issue

FAA increasing oversight of Boeing following mid-air scare
A United spokesperson said the flight from Sarasota, Florida, to Chicago diverted to Tampa "as a precaution."
A United Airlines jet cut short a flight Wednesday and landed in Tampa, Florida, after pilots were alerted about a possible issue with a door, according to an airport spokesperson.
The plane involved was an Airbus A319. Last week, a plug that takes the place of a door on some Boeing Max 9 jetliners blew off an Alaska Airlines plane shortly after takeoff from Portland, Oregon.
A spokesperson for the Tampa airport said the initial report to emergency dispatchers was that the plane diverted because a door indicator light turned on. Fire crews met the plane. No injuries were reported.
A United spokesperson said the flight, from Sarasota, Florida, to Chicago, diverted to Tampa “as a precaution ... to address a possible mechanical issue. The flight landed safely and later re-departed after the issue was addressed.”
The plane carried 123 passengers and five crew members and was airborne for less than an hour, according to data from tracking service FlightAware.
