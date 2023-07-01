Planned actors' strike delayed to extend time for negotiations

Hollywood actors guild authorizes strike as writers continue theirs
SAG-AFTRA voted to authorize a strike at the end of the month if major Hollywood studios won't negotiate their contract terms.LEARN MORE
The contract between the actors and an alliance of major studios and streaming services had been set to expire at midnight.
Plans for thousands of actors to go on strike are now on hold in order to give more time for negotiations. The contract between the actors and an alliance of major studios and streaming services had been set to expire at midnight.
But late Friday, a spokesperson for the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) said contract negotiations will be extended until July 12. The union represents about 160,000 actors.
If the SAG-AFTRA does eventually go on strike, it would join 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America who have already been on strike for two months.
SAG-AFTRA voted to authorize a strike at the end of the month if major Hollywood studios won't negotiate their contract terms.LEARN MORE
A Grand Jury has declined to indict Scott for the crowd surge at a 2021 music festival that left 10 people dead and many others injured.
NASCAR will hold an Xfinity Series race on Saturday, then the Cup Series takes over Grant Park on Sunday.
Representatives for Madonna said she is being treated for a bacterial infection, and a full recovery is expected.
The vehicle, crafted by Alef Aeronautics, is fully electric, drivable on public roads and has capabilities for takeoff and landing.
The police killing of a 17-year-old has sparked days of intense rioting across the country.
That day, the airline canceled 750 flights — roughly one-fourth of its schedule.