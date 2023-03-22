watch live
Pod of dolphins die after becoming stranded on New Jersey beach

Veterinarians responded to a "mass stranding event" in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, on Tuesday.

Dolphins stranded on New Jersey beach
WPVI via AP
By Scripps News Staff
March 22, 2023

Eight dolphins died after becoming stranded on a beach in New Jersey.

According to the Marine Animal Stranding Center, staff and veterinarians responded to a "mass stranding event" in Sea Isle City on Tuesday. 

They found the pod of dolphins stuck in the sand. The organization says two of the dolphins died on the beach shortly after crews arrived. 

The remaining six dolphins were reportedly assessed by veterinarians at the scene.

 

"The decision was made to humanely euthanize the dolphins to prevent further suffering, as returning them to the ocean would have only prolonged their inevitable death," the Marine Animal Stranding Center said in a statement. 

The dolphins were transfered to the New Jersey State Lab so necropsies can be performed. 

"We share in the public's sorrow for these beautiful animals, and hope that the necropsies will help us understand the reason for their stranding," the organization said. 

This was just the latest incident in dolphins becoming stranded in the area. Marine Animal Stranding Center reports that two dolphins became stranded in Sandy Hook Bay on March 15. One of the dolphins died and its body was pulled back into the ocean. The other dolphin was taken to a medical facility for treatment, but was euthanized, officials said. 

